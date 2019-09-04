Mayor takes down fake Facebook pages

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is warning people Wednesday of fake Facebook pages that look like they belong to the city.

Mayor Rickey Williams first caught a fake Danville Police Department page in a comments section. He says they posted a link to a song with an anti-police message. Williams exposed the account on his own page, which led someone to create an account impersonating him. The real Mayor says he thinks it is partly his job to stop the spread of misinformation.

“It’s important that people have correct information,” says Williams. “Others can sometimes put information out there that is incorrect or divisive and we are working to do everything we can to create a strong sense of community in Danville. So anything that would violate that is problematic.”

Williams added he likes using social media to better connect with the people he serves. He asked his followers on Facebook Wednesday morning to report the two pages. His efforts worked. Facebook took them both down.