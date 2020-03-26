Mayor signs Emergency Declaration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jim Langfelder signed a Declaration of Local State of Emergency giving the city administrator the authority to “operate effectively to best serve the public” through this global pandemic.

Since current city code did not have guidelines to address an emergency declaration, the city council held a special meeting Tuesday to pass an ordinance to put necessary guidelines in place.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented crisis, and one that we have never experienced in our lifetime,” said Langfelder. “The various restrictions needed to combat the virus have dramatically changed how we live our daily lives and also operate City business. This declaration will allow us the flexibility we need during this changing environment to ensure our operations continue, our departments respond to the challenges ahead, and residents receive the services they need without interruption.”