Mayor makes Freedom Celebration a priority

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a day of remembrance and also a day of celebrating. That why dozens of people from across Central Illinois came together for the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Among those celebrating was Champaign’s Mayor Deb Feinen, but it wasn’t an easy road to bring her here.

Feinen, along with 200 mayors from across the county, were together in Honolulu this past weekend for the annual mayor’s conference, but bad weather in Chicago made coming back a little challenging.

Because of cancelled flights, Fienen says she had to take multiple connecting flights to get here in time for the parade. That meant 20 hours of travel time and staying awake for 36 hours. But she says it’s just that important to her to be here today.

“I just think that it’s important for the mayor to be here… for the community to understand that we believe this, our family, and the community believe that this is an important event, and again, it’s also a remembrance celebration,” said Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen.

Feinen says she visited pearl harbor while she was in Hawaii. That made today even more meaningful for her. She says it’s important to note that her trip was not taxpayer-funded. She paid for it on her own dime.