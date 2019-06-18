Mayor has message for community

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor has a message for the community; he’s wants people to put safety first.

Mayor Rickey Williams say she’s sick of seeing fights in the area, especially after another was posted on social media recently.

Earlier this year, two women were arrested for fighting in Fair Oaks. Now, another video is circulating on social media, showing a brawl happening at the same housing complex.

Williams took to Facebook to post about it:

“If you encourage, record and/or share fighting or fight videos, you are also part of the problem and should be ashamed! Instead, you should be breaking up the fight, moving safely away or calling 911!”

Some other concerns he had were people sharing videos of those who were hurt or died on social media.

He also wants people to come forward with information about crimes. Williams says they’re working on several strategies to improve safety.