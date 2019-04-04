Mayor goes one-on-one morning after winning second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After clinching a 58-42 percent victory over Republican challenger Frank Edwards, incumbent Democratic Mayor Jim Langfelder sat down with WCIA in his first post-election interview to mend fences with people who voted for his rival, and he set out to correct the record about the city’s reputation that took a bit of a black eye during the heat of the campaign battle.
