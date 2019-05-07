Mayor discusses examples of making city safer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Mayor Rickey Williams is giving concrete exampes of what the city is doing to stop the violence.

Williams used Facebook over the weekend to respond to questions about how the city is protecting residents. The post mentions a few things, including giving sidewalk control in Fair Oaks to the Housing Authority.

They're also going to demolish some housing to weed out some problems. Police have already started increasing patrols in some areas. Williams said the increase in crime isn't something he takes lightly.

"This is something that I take personally," said Williams. "I get the call in the middle of the night when someone has been killed. I lose sleep over it like everyone else, probably more than everyone else. I love the people of my city and I want them to know that we are approaching this from every angle that we possible can to make sure that we keep them safe."

The city will announce its public/private initiative to stop the violence after several aldermen and the mayor are sworn in at Tuesday's council meeting.