Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin files for re-election

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin is seeking a second term in her city leadership role.

“We’ve made much progress in the last four years,” said Marlin in a press release Monday. “But we face many challenges moving forward, and I want to continue to lead our efforts to make Urbana a healthy, resilient, and equitable community.”

Marlin took office in 2017. She says that she’s helped restore the city’s finances.

“Under her leadership, the city has eliminated a $2.5 million structural budget deficit, restored pension funding, repaid outstanding short-term loans, rebuilt the city’s financial reserves, and strengthened relationships with community partners,” the release says.

Marlin added she’s focused on public infrastructure in her first time — including the assessment of street, sotrmwater systems, and facility conditions.

“Joined by Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, Mayor Marlin has helped make Champaign-Urbana one of the leading communities in the state in the battle against COVID-19,” the release continues. “Through early adoption of recommendations from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and in close collaboration with the University of Illinois, Urbana and Champaign are two of the communities keeping infection rates in check compared to the rest of the state and nation.”

Marlin says she’s committed to working with community leaders, the University of Illinois, and medical professionals to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The mayor adds that she’s “committed to redefining public safety and well-being in the city.

“She will continue to build bridges in the community to help bring about needed change.”