DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City staff in nearly every department has been hit hard by COVID-19, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said.

According to Mayor Williams, the City will continue to have normal business hours and operations but with fewer staff. Hence, he asked people to be more patient with the time that it will take to process services.

Given the current issues that they are facing, Mayor Williams said the City will be waiving late fees on the Sewer/Garbage/Sanitation bill until April 30.