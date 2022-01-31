Mayor announces new Chief for Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ken Scarlette is new Chief for the Springfield Police Department, Mayor Jim Langfelder announced Monday morning.

“The issues we face as a community and the police profession are constantly changing. We can never change the past, but we have the ability to shape the future,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “These next few years will be pivotal. With changes occurring in the legislature, we will need a keen focus on recruitment, technology and enhanced community relations. With his experience, I feel Ken Scarlette has the ability to lead the Springfield Police Department and our residents towards a safer and stronger community.”

According to officials, Scarlette has been with the Springfield Police Department for nearly 24 years. He is a graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin, Lincoln Land Community College and Liberty University where he received his Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies. He served with the Illinois Air National Guard for six years before being honorably discharged. Scarlette also attended the Northwestern School for Staff and Command where he received the Franklin Kreml Leadership Award.

Scarlette stated, “It is truly an honor to be selected by Mayor Langfelder as the next Chief of Police. I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving the citizens of Springfield and look forward to continuing this effort as Chief. With the help of a competent senior leadership team, it is my goal to ensure the professional image and quality of service continues. I am grateful to be surrounded by the best law enforcement officers who have a passion for serving and protecting their community. Together, the Springfield Police Department remains strong and committed in our quest for excellence in protecting and serving the public.”

Mayor Langfelder interviewed all members of the Command Staff prior to making his selection. Robert Moore from the Springfield Branch of the NAACP and Ron Cook, Assistant Director of the City’s Office of Human Resources, took part in the interviews as well.

An ordinance regarding Scarlette’s appointment will be introduced on First Reading Tuesday evening, with the final vote by the City Council on Feb. 15.