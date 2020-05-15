Mayor addresses businesses choosing to reopen

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Seth Goodman released the following statement regarding area businesses opening in defiance of Governor JB Pritzker’s executive order all businesses, except essential operations, remain closed.

May 15, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

I am writing this to you about certain recent developments within the City concerning businesses. As of March 16, 2020 our Governor entered into an executive order that enacted several emergency provisions regarding the spread of COVID-19. Most notably he enacted the closure of businesses (except for those deemed ‘essential’). This executive order has been extended several times. The City is aware of the effect this has had on businesses within Lincoln, especially small ones. It has been a challenging time for everyone during this pandemic, most notably for those who operate businesses within our community.

It has come to our attention that some businesses are opting to open despite the executive order. When the Governor enacted the executive order, he left enforcement at the County level most notably with the County Health Departments. The City has not changed their position.

The City does not condone businesses to reopen. If they do so, they assume responsibility if the County or State takes action against them. The City cannot guarantee what level of enforcement these entities will take so the City urges businesses to use caution and remain closed until further notice. Furthermore if a business has license through a State agency, that license could potentially be in peril if you happen to re-open. If you lose that license the City does not know if the State will re-establish that license once this pandemic is over. If you opt to open you assume all responsibility on remedial measures the County or State might assert against you.

We are living in unprecedented times and the situation is changing on a daily basis. We will endeavor to keep you informed of any developments. We value what you bring to our community.

Sincerely,

Seth Goodman

Mayor of Lincoln