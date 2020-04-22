Mayo plasma trials underway here

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Through a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Carle Health and Community Blood Services of Illinois are using a century-old approach as part of a clinical trial and investigative treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 donors is collected, then administered to those who are the sickest with severe symptoms. The hope is the “convalescent” plasma will help those patients fight the virus more effectively. Carle Hospital is the first in the region to administer the plasma to patients.

“The immediate goal is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for people with the most severe illness. A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from becoming sicker,” said Mark Johnson, MD, Critical Care.











Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer with Community Blood Services, expressed cautious optimism.

“This therapy is unproven. There are historic precedents that suggest modest efficacy in a number of other infectious diseases, including influenza. Plasma is used routinely in transfusion, where it has an excellent safety profile that we expect to be maintained with this product. Very preliminary data from China suggest that will be the case, but as yet there are no valid clinical outcome studies of convalescent plasma for COVID-19,” said Katz, adding, “We are hopeful.”

“We can potentially help patients breathe easier without the aid of a ventilator or get them out of the hospital and on the road to recovery,” Dr. Johnson said.

Jennifer Eardley, Carle vice president of Research says, “This is a scarce resource right now and can be difficult to acquire so we’re encouraged by our ability to partner and meet this need.”

Bruce Wellman, MD, Laboratory and Pathology Services, said our blood center partners and teams moved quickly to bring this to our patients and the region. Dr. Wellman said those who have already recovered from the virus are encouraged to donate.

“For those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, this is the greatest way to give back,” Dr. Wellman said.

Community Blood Services of Illinois

(833) 610 – 1025