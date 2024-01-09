MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois school district may start the process of changing its security.

The Mattoon School District is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether or not they will change school security systems, according to an agenda published on their website.

If approved, the district will open a bidding process to companies to change the door access and security system.

The school district meeting will take place on Tuesday Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at their Administrative Service Center.