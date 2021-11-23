Mattoon school raises money for cancer research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in Mattoon is donating money to help one of its own.

Every year, Williams Elementary has a day of “Thanks and Giving.” This year, they say they’re donating to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s cancer research center. They picked that organization because Todd Morton – one of their supervisors – has stage 4 kidney cancer. Morton said he is grateful for the support.

“It’s just as much the kids giving their love as it is my love for the kids,” Morton said. “When you have that interaction it’s just precious in both ways. They’re the ones who actually keep me motivated through all of this.”

Morton does his best to greet students in either a wig or a costume every morning to put a smile on their faces. He plans to continue the tradition for as long as he can.