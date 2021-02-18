Mattoon school district adds new programs to help students catch up

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Today was the first full day back in-person for students. School leaders, along with teachers, launched some new programs to help out.

One of them starts at the beginning of the day, school leaders are calling it Power Hour. It’s a way for teachers to help kids catch up who might be behind, specifically in reading and math. That one is for all students. Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said they wanted to find ways to give students a boost after all the changes they’ve gone through this year.

“We want our kids to succeed, and then our parents and teachers have partnered together so well during this time – that now we feel that we have an opportunity to just expand that day, expand their learning, and try to get them caught up as much as we can,” Hild said.

The other new program is called Stretch Time. It starts after school and lasts until 4 p.m. There are about 270 students who will be part of it. It’s only for students k-12 who fall under a high risk category for both academic and social-emotional needs.

Believe it or not, school leaders are also starting to plan for summer school. They say part of that could mean extending the school year to more of a 5th quarter. It’ll be another way to help students finish up all their credits.

School leaders say they are grateful for how flexible families have been throughout the pandemic.

“With all the changes that have been coming down and switching schedules all the time, our families and community has been so understanding and supportive with the decisions we’re making – and knowing that we’re making that on what’s going to be best for everybody involved,” said Arland D. Williams Elementary Principal McLain Schaefer.