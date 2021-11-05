Mattoon Police: Man arrested after being accused of strangling a woman

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police recently arrested a 23-year-old man for the offenses of aggravated domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

Police said the arrest occurred on October 28 at around 1:13 p.m. in the 1500 block of North 10th Street.

According to officers, the charges allege that William Cowger strangled a female with his hands to the point she lost consciousness. When officers confronted Cowger about the incident he resisted their efforts to take him into custody. Cowger was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center. His bond was set at $60,000 (10% applies).