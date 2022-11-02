MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head.

Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.

Officers were called to a house off Edgar Avenue and 11th Street for a well-being check.

Police said Cotter punched the officer in the face and struck him in the head multiple times, and that Hamilton pushed an officer and interfered with the investigation.

The officer received medical treatment at a local hospital and released.

Hamilton and Cotter are being held at the Coles County Jail, with Hamilton’s bond set at $10,000 and Cotter’s at $50,000.