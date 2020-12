MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–Mattoon’s Mayor Timothy Grover died this morning from health issues.

Timothy Gover became acting mayor in 2010 and was elected to the position in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

He was born and raised in Mattoon and worked at EIU for more than 30 years.

Finance commissioner Preston Owen has been named the Mayor Pro-Tem until an acting mayor is appointed.