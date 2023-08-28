MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon community rallied around cancer patients and survivors on Saturday through Relay for Life.

For the past 36 years, the American Cancer Society has been pouring into areas across the country and hosting walks. The goal is to raise awareness and money for those fighting the disease.

Susan Doty is a cancer survivor of 28 years. She said the Relay for Life is a strong reminder of the people who got her through her health journey. She hopes her participation will do the same for another person with cancer.

“Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society have shown me every year how these funds are going to fund new treatments that are helping people live longer, fuller, better lives,” Doty said.

The American Cancer Society has raised over $5 billion toward research since 1946. Relay for Life is just one way people can help cancer patients and survivors.