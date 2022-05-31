CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Eastern Illinois University announced that Matthew Bierman will join EIU as the vice president for business affairs beginning July 5, 2022.

“As the top-ranked, most affordable public university in the State of Illinois, EIU continues to position itself for successes through its focus on students, its delivery of quality educational opportunities, and by meeting the emerging needs of our society,” Bierman said.

Bierman is a veteran leader in higher education with a diverse background in a wide range of university operations. Before going to EIU, Bierman served as the chief financial officer at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he directed financial management and a variety of on-campus projects.

Dr. David Glassman, president of EIU, is excited about Bierman’s addition to EIU’s executive leadership team.

“Matt’s addition to the EIU team will benefit the university greatly,” Glassman said. “Throughout the interview process, Matt clearly exhibited his ability to lead through passionate collaboration across myriad departments and functions. We are excited for him to join the team and can’t wait to see how his leadership will positively impact the business and corporate relationship functions of the university.”