TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The biggest high school scoreboard south of Interstate 80 is coming to Tuscola, but it isn’t just for football games. The $50,000 piece of equipment will help promote the community that helped to buy it.

The completely digital scoreboard is coming at no extra cost for taxpayers. Sponsors and businesses in the area helped foot the bill. Now, those businesses can use the scoreboard for advertising and the school can use it for much more.

“The fact that the businesses are responsible for this, I think it shows the strong draw to our community and the support that everybody has,” said Kelley Englehardt, owner of Downtown Design Studio. “Somebody like me who benefits off of the sports and the school spirit, I think any opportunity that I can have to support that is an awesome idea too.”

Students will also benefit from the new purchase. The school will offer a class for students to learn how to make and display content on the new scoreboard. Because of delays, there’s no estimated completion date, but school officials said they hope it’s soon.