Marijuana referendum approved for March ballot

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Township Board approved putting a referendum on their March ballot about recreational marijuana sales in the city Thursday night.

It was part of a special meeting. The Decatur City Council voted against sales in October, but the township is hoping to bring the issue back up. None of the township board members voted against it.

The results are not binding to the city council, but they are trying to prove a point.

“I have heard from people, I’ve had visits from people,” says Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley. “They’re definitely interested in and really would like for the city to at least revisit it. Instead of just a flat out no.”

The township is made up of 50,000 people who will now have a chance to let their voice be heard. Ruth Aufrecht was at the meeting and says the vote seems to be headed one way.

“I would say I’ve had about 98% of those that I asked, and these are my coworkers also, who are in favor of a recreational cannabis facility in Decatur,” says Aufrecht.

No one at the meeting said they were against the idea. Stanley says no one has said anything against the referendum to her since the special meeting was announced.

Decatur Township is one of many townships that make up Decatur, but it is the biggest.