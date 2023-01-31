SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Grammy winning artist Maren Morris is meeting Illinois in the middle of the State Fair this year.

Her performance at the Grandstand will be on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“To kick it all off with Maren Morris who brings hit after hit to our Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a dream come true,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said. “Whether you are a fan of her hit collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd or her hit country singles such as “My Church,” “80’s Mercedes,” or “The Bones,” it is sure to be a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

Tickets will start at $50 but the state fair has not yet announced when tickets will be for sale. Morris is up for several Grammys Sunday for her latest country album “Humble Quest”.

To learn more about the 2023 Illinois State Fair, you can visit their website.