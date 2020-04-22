March sales figures are pre-pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 30: A for sale sign is seen on a single family home January 30, 2008 in Vallejo, California. According to the California Association of Realtors in December sales of existing, single family homes in Bay Area homes dropped 38.1 percent from a year ago. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The global COVID-19 pandemic may have forced many to stay-at-home, but some people followed through finding new places to do so.

According to the Champaign County Association of REALTORS, area home sales rose 12.06% compared to March 2019 with increases in both median and average home sale prices as well. There were 223 sales last month compared to 199 sales last year.

The March median home sale price for the area was $155,000, up 6.9% from $145,000 in March 2019.

During March there were 262 pending home sales reported, down by 10.3% from 292 pending sales last year. Pending sales reflect the total number of active listings under contract and awaiting closing, usually 30 to 60 days in the future.

The March data is probably the last to reflect the pre-pandemic impact on home sales.