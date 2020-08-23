March hosted to bring awareness of PTSD in soldiers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA)- One man decided to bring awareness to suicide and PTSD within soldiers through a “ruck march.” Johnathan Webb is the soldier who chose to start the walk, he marched with friends and family for 22 miles beginning in Urbana and ending in Muncie.

The event was sponsored by 22 rounds, a veteran-owned business. Supporter Diane Ducey has a daughter in the military and believes the walk can normalize getting help. ” They just keep a lot of this inside, and they feel their weak if they reach out to get some help and when it comes to PTSD, or any kind of anxiety or stress that they’re feeling so hopefully a march like this with 22 miles with these army soldiers will help raise awareness and let people reach out for help when they need it”, said Ducey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, you can reach out to the national center of PTSD. For more information, you can go to their website.