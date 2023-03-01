Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Miller Park Zoo Stampede

Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Stampede 5k run, 3k walk, and Fun Run (¼ mile for children 10 and under) is the first on the Lake Run Club (LRC) calendar for the year and is held in historic Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and Miller Park Zoo. Certified 5K Course!

For details and registration go to mpzs.org/stampede

Packet pickup will be at Miller Park Pavilion Friday, March 3rd from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Saturday, March 4th (RACE DAY!), 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sat., March 25th – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Come and check out our display and learn about Butterflies!

MPZ will be offering our guest an opportunity to learn about butterflies in our area. Watch a caterpillar transform into a butterfly on video!

We will be offering our guests an opportunity to fill out a worksheet (answers all found in our display!) Answer questions like:

Where do butterflies come from?

What kind of Butterflies live in McLean County?

And other fun interesting facts.

When completed, bring your worksheet to the gift shop, and exchange it for a special prize!

There will be NO live butterflies on display since it is too early in the season for them!

Please call Miller Park Zoo at 309.434.2250 for more information.

Bunny’s Springtime Celebration at Miller Park Zoo

Sat., April 1st – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join us as Miller Park Zoo’s resident rabbits celebrate Spring! There will be keeper talks and visits with our rabbits

Fun outdoor activities, make a set of bunny ears as we play and celebrate Spring along with our rabbits.

All activities for this event are free with the price of Zoo admission.