March for Peace holds rally in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–A Church organization in Decatur led a rally for peace. Leaders say they wanted to hold the “march for peace” to lift spirits up in wake of the pandemic, heated election season and national protests.

Marchers started at the steps of the Macon County Courthouse before stopping at central park for a service. Pastor Joe Bowman says that during stressful times, it’s important to stay positive.

“So often it’s just the negative that gets attention.” Bowman said “We wanted to give attention to something positive, something more favorable for our community and I believe we accomplished that today.”

After service the marchers returned back to the courthouse for one last prayer.