CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We’ve had some preliminary snowfall reports come in from Thursday Night’s snow. Here’s a look at some of them.
If you have a report to share, let Meteorologist Jacob Dickey know by clicking here.
LAST UPDATED FRIDAY MARCH 11th AT 11 A.M.
Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 2.6″”
Champaign County:
Rantoul – 3″
Lake of the Woods – 2.5″
Champaign – 2.3″
Urbana – 2″
Savoy – 1.7″
Ogden – 1.7″
St Joseph – 1.4″
Sidney – 1.8″
Homer – 1.3″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 1.8″
Morrisonville – 1.5″
Pana – 1″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 0.3″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 3.8″
Douglas County:
Newman – 1.1″
Camargo – 1″
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Melvin – 4.0″
Gibson City – 3″
Iroquois Count.y:
Crescent City – 3.2″
Ashkum – 3″
Cissna Park – 3.5″
Milford – 2.7″
Wellington – 3″
Gilman – 4″
Jasper County:
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 4.5″
Emington – 4″
Logan County:
Atlanta – 5.1″
New Holland – 4.3″
Lincoln – 4.3″
Mt. Pulaski – 3.5″
Beason – 3.8″
Hartsburg – 3″
Macoupin County:
Carlinville – 1.0″
Macon County:
Oreana – 2.1″
Decatur – 1.8″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 5.0″
Towanda – 5.1″
Downs – 5.2″
Shirley – 4.5″
Bellflower – 3″
Goodfield – 5″
Heyworth – 4.1″
Lexington – 3.8″
Chenoa – 4.0″
Arrowsmith – 4.5″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 3.2″
Sweetwater – 3.2″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 2.5″
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Cisco – 3.1″
Mansfield – 2.5″
Sangamon County:
Williamsville – 3.5″
Sherman – 3.8″
Springfield – 3.7″
Riverton – 3.5″
Dawson – 3.4″
Chatham – 2.5″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 1.5″
Vermilion County:
Fithian – 1.4″
Danville – 1.2″
Hoopeston – 2.3″
Bismarck – 1.5″