Marathon price to increase

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are planning to run in this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, prices will increase after Wednesday.

The marathon is happening the weekend of April 23. Prices are $105 for the marathon through the end of January 15. That’s $20 less than if you wait until April to sign up. The half-marathon, 10k, 5k and youth run are offering discounts currently as well.

Runner Marissa Simington is training to participate in the marathon for the first time this April.

“I decided to run it this year because I’m 26 and the race is 26.2 miles, so I figured it would be neat to conquer it this year,” Simington says. “And, I’m also celebrating 10 years of running. I started running in 2010.”

She is training by not only running various distances each week, but also by doing core exercises and spinning. She has already run three half marathons within the past decade.

“I’m nervous because it’s such a long distance, but I’m really excited, too, because I’ve never conquered these distances before,” she says. “This is like totally uncharted territory for me.”

For sign-up information, click here.