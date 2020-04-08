Many affected by power outages

Breaking News
Local News

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Severe thunderstorms have caused several power outages in the area.

Near Oreana, Ameren Illinois reported more than 1,100 people without power. Several other towns like Decatur, Harristown and Monticello has outages as well.

Officials with Maroa and Harristown sent out messages reporting crews are in the process of cleaning up downed tree limbs and other debris. They are asking people to stay inside their homes and allow crews and first responders to clean up.

You can check your area for power restore times on the Ameren Outage Map.

