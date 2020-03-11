Man’s 22-years in solitary prompts proposed law

ILLINOIS (AP) — A man’s decades-long stay in isolation in prison has prompted proposed legislation limiting how long a prisoner can stay in solitary confinement.

Called the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act, the legislation would bar the Illinois Department of Corrections from placing an inmate in isolation for more than 10 days in a six-month period. Corrections would also be required to give isolated inmates access to therapy.

“You know once you get a purpose in life, you become more driven, you become more focused, you become more goal-oriented.”

Anthony Gay went to prison in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. Behavior problems, including self-mutilation, added to his sentence. By the time he was released in August 2018, he had served 22 years in solitary confinement.