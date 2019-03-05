Manager choke slams woman after video shows her shoplifting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two County Market employees are suspended after cell phone video shows one of them choke slamming a woman they suspected of shoplifting.

WCIA was first to obtain surveillance video that shows Alice Jordan, 42, sneaking behind the customer service counter at the Springfield grocery store to stuff cigarettes and Sour Patch Kids into her pockets, according to a police report.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Chris Steele says, "If someone is stealing, a store owner has a right to detain someone through the use of physical force."

But customers who saw it happen felt the store manager crossed the line between detaining someone and assaulting someone.

"That man bashed her head on the floor," Dalton Elbow recalled. "That's not reasonable. It doesn't even matter if she was stealing or not at that point, you know."

Elbow, 26, posted cell phone footage of the altercation to Facebook on Saturday, February 23rd, the day after it occurred.

He disputes the account in the police report, which claims Jordan bit the men, identified only as David and Michael, before they slammed her to the ground.

Regardless of what led up to that moment, it was the violent choke slam and the vulgar language that prompted County Market to suspend two employees, and condemn their actions.

"Our associates have been suspended as we do an internal investigation of the facts," a statement from Niemann Foods, the corporate parent of County Market, said in an email. "We do not tolerate the type of language used or actions taken as seen on the video in any way, even when defending themselves."

Police arrived and helped the woman up, but took her into custody. Jordan now faces charges for damaging store property, attempted theft, and aggravated assault. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The police report alleges she started the fight by pushing the manager and biting him in the chest, but the officer's report said the alleged bites did not leave any marks.

Jordan can be heard in the video saying she intends to press charges. Her fiance told WCIA he intends to press assault charges against the store manager, but no charges have been filed yet.