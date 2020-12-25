Manager at St. Joseph Subway starts fundraiser to help out sick employee

ST. JOSEPH–One Thursday late in her shift April Patton didn’t feel well. She worked through the feeling at Subway for a few days before she went to see a doctor.

“I told I was like if you need to go home go for it,” her manager Adam Porter said. “She’s a hard worker and so she wanted to work through it.”

Doctors told her that she actually suffered a stroke. They also told Patton, who’s worked at the shop for over nine years, that she couldn’t return to work until they figure out what happened.

That’s when her manager Adam Porter stepped in.

“And so I wanted to put this campaign together to try to cover some of that financial stress,” he said.

A donation box was placed inside the store that will be used to help cover some of her bills until she is able to return. Porter said he’s appreciative of all the donations they’ve received so far. He said it’s a perfect representation of the type of community St. Joseph is.

“I think it just shows that the St. Joe community’s really good,” Porter said. “We all care about each other and we’re one big family and we always got each other’s back.”

So far they’ve received over $700 in donations. If you’d like to donate to help April’s cause, you can do so here.