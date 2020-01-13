Man wounded in accidental shooting

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to Boos Outlet Showroom, in the 1700-block of Avenue of Mid America, about 2 pm, Saturday for a shooting.

An employee, a 61-year old man from Toledo, was taken to the hospital. Where he was wounded and the severity of his injury was not released. Authorities determined the shooting was accidental, but an investigation is ongoing. The case will eventually be turned over to the state’s attorney for review.

