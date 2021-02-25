Man who shot at police appears in court, assigned psychiatrist

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — John Bennett was appointed a psychiatrist in Champaign County Court on Thursday.

The Potomac man wouldn’t turn his face to the court video camera during his hearing.

He was appointed a psychiatrist to determine his fitness to stand trial. Additionally, the court’s mental health expert will determine what his sanity was on Sunday, when deputies say he fired a rifle at them and threatened a woman to drive away from a police stop.

The police chase ended in Vermilion County early Monday morning, and was followed by 3 hours of negotiations between police, the sheriff says. Bennett was arrested without incident after dropping and unloading his gun.

He will next appear in court on March 25. His bond is set at $2 million.