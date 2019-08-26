Man who escaped from hospital ends up in lake

URBANA, Ill (WCIA)– An unusual situation for first responders unfolded when an intoxicated, dangerous man took off swimming in Crystal Lake Park.

Police were told the man was in a car crash in Coles County last night, and was transferred to Carle Hospital this morning. Within 10 minutes of arriving, he was on the run.

He had several warrants out for his arrest.

He jumped in the lake, with his dog, and swam to the middle island in the park.

Police and first responders surrounded the lake, then police jumped in a boat and set off to the island to try to catch him.

Around 10:45 (about an hour later), police caught Matthew Mayfield. He was taken to the hospital, and he will be taken into custody.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office told WCIA the Matthew Mayfield they have on record is 41 years old, and has warrants including failure to appear on child support, residential burglary, criminal damage to property, violation of order of protection, and driving on a suspended license.