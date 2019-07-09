Man wanted on animal cruelty charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for a man charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says they have a warrant out for Dalton Skinner. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in April. Skinner was set to reappear in court on May 7, but did not show up.

If you know where he is, call the Decatur/Macon County Area Crimestoppers (you will remain anonymous) at 217-423-8477. If your information leads to the Skinner’s arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.