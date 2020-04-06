Man wanted in recent arson

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating an arson. It happened Sunday, March 8, at a home in the 800-block of West Vine Street. The residence was also an Airbnb short-term rental location.

When crews arrived, they found a working fire which had started in the kitchen. Officials believe the fire was started intentionally. They’re looking to identify a man seen inside the home just before crews arrived on scene.







Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com