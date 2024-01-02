DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to animal cruelty.

The Macon’s County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control was sent to a house near the intersections of East Whitmer Street and South Jasper Street near on Dec. 11. Animal Control found two dead puppies and one malnourished puppy in the backyard. They did not find any heat, food, or water for the dogs.

Decatur Police were called in and a detective was able to identify the owner of the dogs as 53-year-old Derrick Tyus. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest for three charges of Cruel Treatment.

Anyone with any information on Tyus should contact Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477). Calling Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous and any tip that leads to an arrest could get a cash reward.

