Man walks across state for children’s hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man with a heartfelt purpose walked to raise awareness for the Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Last year, Tom Brewer walked from Rockford back to the River City.

This year, he decided to change it up a bit, walking nearly 130 miles from Danville, Illinois, which is approximately two hours away.

Brewer is an advocate for the hospital and children’s health.

He began his walk on April 27 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.

He’s walked every day since then hoping his footsteps would help bring awareness to children in need.

This walk ended Sunday, with family and patient support, at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Brewer is a backpacker; he says he likes to walk and thought this long distance walk would be a good challenge.

“Jesus told us to love the little children so this is my way of helping all those little babies out with problem births and problem pregnancies…and the children’s hospital is here helping those kids all the time, so I want people to be aware of that,” he said.

Brewer says last years walked raised about $11,000. This year, he hopes to up that amount to $15,000.

All the money raised goes directly to the hospital.