Man, two teens arrested on gun & drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police arrested three people Friday night after finding a car that had tried to flee from officers.

SPD says its Street Crimes Unit found the vehicle just before midnight near South Dirksen Parkway and South Grand Avenue.

Police identified the car’s occupants as 27-year-old Michael A. Smith, 18-year-old Jerry Broomfield, and 18-year-old Michael A. Benning.

Officers say they searched the car and found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, prescription pills, marijuana, and cash. They add all three were taken into custody and were booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

All three were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, possession of a stolen firearm, and possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card, a press release says.

The release adds Broomfield was charged with delivering cannabis, and Smith was charged with delivering a controlled substance.

It also says Benning had an arrest warrant out of Morgan County for possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield police asks anyone with additional information to call them at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Booking photos were not immediately available for this story.