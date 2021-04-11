Man ticketed for DUI after crash kills 29-year-old woman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers responded to a deadly head-on car crash early Sunday morning.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 12:16 a.m. on U.S. Route 40 in the area of Safety Harbor Drive. That’s about 3 miles west of Effingham.

Investigators say a bronze 2012 GMC Terrain was heading east on Route 40 and a black 2016 Ford Fiesta was going west on that same road.

Police say the GMC Terrain went into the westbound lane, and then the Ford Fiesta swerved to the left. The release says the GMC Terrain still hit the Ford Fiesta head-on.

Troopers say 33-year-old Andrew E. Welter, of Altamont, was driving the GMC Terrain, and 28-year-old Mara D. Ferguson, of Charleston, was driving the Ford Fiesta.

Police say both drivers were hurt after the crash and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Investigators say 29-year-old Alyssa M. Rhodes, of Charleston, was riding in the front passenger seat of the Ford Fiesta. Troopers say she died after being hurt in the crash.

The release says Andrew E. Welter was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to slow down to avoid a collision.

State police say they are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available Sunday morning.