DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one man was hurt in a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a 47-year-old man from Charleston was traveling northbound on Route 130 on a motorcycle and hit a Dodge Ram as it was turning left off of Route 130 onto 850 N. Road.

The motorcyclist was thrown in the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not hurt.