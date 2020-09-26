Man struck by bullet while lying in bed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot while lying in bed.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road early Saturday morning. Police said a 39-year-old was hit by a single bullet and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said people fired shots into the house while the victim was lying in bed. They do not know who was behind the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have asked anyone in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (217) 351-4545. They can arrange to speak privately with you.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com