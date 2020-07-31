Man starting program to teach fishing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One mans upbringing and love for fishing is inspiring him to try and bring that love to more people in his area and to keep kids from getting in trouble.

DaVeonta Carr grew up around Chicago, but he says there and in Decatur he knows people who have got into trouble because they did not have something to keep them out of it.

Like fishing. Carr learned from his grandma when he was growing up. Now he thinks teaching the basics to others can put them on the right path. The program he is starting is in its early stages.

“I want to be a mentor with the kids and teach them that it’s a better way then the streets,” says Carr. “Someone is always listening to you, and at the same time you could always stop the toxic things around if you just simply fish and open your mind.”

Carr says fishing can help kids with patience, being open-minded, and more. After just a few days eight people have signed up. Carr hopes the program can be up and running by next summer.

While the program is meant for kids, Carr says there will not be an age limit on who can sign up. A link to take part in the program can be found here.