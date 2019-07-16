Man stabbed during course of argument

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened about 1:15 pm, in the 100-block of Kenwood Road.

A 26-year old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the preliminary information is a verbal, domestic dispute escalated into the physical altercation.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com