Man shot standing outside party

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting. It happened about 8 pm, Sunday, in an alleyway in the 800-block of Franklin Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting. They were then notified of an 18-year old male victim at the hospital. He is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities learned there was a party at the location and the victim was standing outside when he was shot. No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250