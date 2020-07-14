Man shot in rear-end Monday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said a 31-year-old man is expected to survive after a Monday night shooting left him with a gunshot wound to his rear.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) said officers responded just after 10 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Joanna Lane after receiving a shots fired report.

Arriving at the scene, they found .40 caliber and 9mm shell casings in the street in front of a house, and parked cars that were damaged.

The release said police didn’t find any injured persons at the scene, but were soon notified that a man came to an area hospital “with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks.”

The man told police he was at a gathering in the front yard of the house when one or multiple suspects approached him and opened fire. Police also said a white Chevy Malibu, which was speeding, fled the scene and was last seen heading north on Prospect Avenue towards Bloomington Road.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects have been arrested. CPD continues their investigation into the shooting.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.