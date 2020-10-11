Man shot in leg

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that hurt one near Spaulding Park.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded at 10:11 p.m. Saturday to several shots fired reports in the 1100 block of North Harris Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive.

CPD’s initial investigation found that the shooting happened at a “well-attended party.” At least two cars were damaged by the gunfire, and several shell casings were collected at the scene.

Champaign Police continue their investigation into the shooting. No arrests have been made as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.