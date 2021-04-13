Man shot in head Sunday dies at hospital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner says a man who was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon has passed away.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as 46-year-old Issah Musah, of Champaign.

Northrup says he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. Monday at Carle Hospital in Urbana. He adds Musah was letting a dog out for a friend when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, a press release says.

Urbana Police say the call went out for a shots fired report at 4:39 p.m. Sunday near South Webber and East Fairlawn Avenue.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground. Police say several rounds were fired at him, and one hit the back of his head.

Police said around midnight Monday that the shooting victim was taken to Carle Hospital and placed into intensive care.

A silver four-door sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, investigators say.

The coroner’s office and Urbana Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Investigators are asking that anyone with more information, photographs, or video recordings to contact UPD by calling 217-384-2320.

Detectives say they can meet with you privately. You can also report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 217-373-TIPS, online at this link, or on the P3 mobile tip app