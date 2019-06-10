Man shot in head, in critical condition
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.
It happened about 1 pm, Sunday, near the intersection of Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East.
Police say the 26-year old was driving west on Old Rochester when several shots were fired. One hit his car, one hit a nearby business and one hit him in the head.
Authorities are investigating.
More Stories
-
-
CLINTON, Ill. (
-
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- This weekend, defense lawyers for Brendt…