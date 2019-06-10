Man shot in head, in critical condition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

It happened about 1 pm, Sunday, near the intersection of Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East.

Police say the 26-year old was driving west on Old Rochester when several shots were fired. One hit his car, one hit a nearby business and one hit him in the head.

Authorities are investigating.