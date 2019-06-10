Local News

Man shot in head, in critical condition

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:41 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

It happened about 1 pm, Sunday, near the intersection of Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East.

Police say the 26-year old was driving west on Old Rochester when several shots were fired. One hit his car, one hit a nearby business and one hit him in the head. 

Authorities are investigating.

